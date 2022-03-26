TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken one person into custody after, they said, he robbed a bank in Boca Raton, then barricaded himself in a Tamarac neighborhood.

Boca Raton Police said the robbery rook place at the TD Bank branch along the 1300 block of West Palmetto Park Road, just east of the intersection to the Florida Turnpike, Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said they assisted Broward Sheriff’s deputies after they subject barricaded himself in a vehicle in the area of Northwest 47th Terrace, near Commercial Boulevard.

Deputies shut down Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 49th Avenue while a SWAT team surrounded the neighborhood.

FHP officials confirmed deputies took the subject into custody without further incident.

As of 5 p.m., westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard remained shut down near where the subject was apprehended.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.