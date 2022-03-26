TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a man into custody after, they said, he robbed a bank in Boca Raton, then barricaded himself in a crashed SUV in a Tamarac neighborhood.

Boca Raton Police said the robbery rook place at the TD Bank branch along the 1300 block of West Palmetto Park Road, just east of the intersection to the Florida Turnpike, Saturday afternoon.

FBI officials said they received an alert about the robbery at around 12:40 p.m.

Federal authorities said the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Robert Willis, fled southbound on Interstate 95 and then westbound on Commercial Boulevard.

Investigators said Willis crashed into another car near Northwest 47th Avenue and refused to get out of his overturned SUV.

Florida Highway Patrol said they assisted Broward Sheriff’s deputies as the suspect remained inside the vehicle.

Deputies shut down Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 49th Avenue while a SWAT team surrounded the neighborhood.

Investigators confirmed deputies took Willis into custody without further incident.

FBI officials said he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard remained shut down for hours near where the suspect was apprehended. They reopened to traffic just after 8 p.m.

Authorities said Willis is facing federal bank robbery charges. FBI agents said they are looking into the possibility of the suspect having been involved in other robberies.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.