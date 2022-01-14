LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who allegedly set a police cruiser on fire outside a synagogue in Lauderhill has been arrested.

On Friday morning, Lauderhill Police identified their suspect as Brian Bocage.

He was taken into custody Thursday night.

Bocage is accused of intentionally setting a Lauderhill Police cruiser on fire that was parked outside the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad, located at 6700 NW 44th St., just before midnight on Wednesday.

An Instagram video showed what appeared to be a man splashing an accelerant of some kind on the vehicle and setting it on fire.

He is facing an arson charge in addition to four others.

He is currently being held without bond.

