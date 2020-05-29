Suspect who allegedly killed friend outside Coral Springs home set to post bond

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who allegedly killed her friend in the driveway of her Coral Springs home is expected to post bond on Friday afternoon, and the victim’s family is having a hard time accepting the situation.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, has been charged with killing 21-year-old Daniela Tabares and will be released from jail on bond and transferred to a rehab facility in Deerfield Beach where she will stay through her trial.

Last week, the victim’s mother, Isabel Tabares, begged a judge not to grant Serrano’s bond request, but her plight didn’t end in her favor.

Back in November, a group of gym buddies went out to end their night at the World of Beer in Coconut Creek.

Surveillance video shows the victim next to Serrano at the establishment.

According to police, Serrano drank heavily that night and is seen taking several shots.

Investigators said Daniela offered Serrano a ride home.

Detectives said Serrano shot Daniela in the forehead after the drop-off, killing her in the driveway outside her house, then deleted her own Ring camera video and washed her tank top.

Officers found Daniela’s body in the driveway of Serrano’s home.

Serrano claims she does not remember what happened that night.

Isabel spoke to 7News on Wednesday night about how difficult it has been since her daughter was killed.

“My world changed that moment when police told me my daughter had been killed,” she said. “I’m sitting here talking, but I feel dead, dead.”

Serrano’s second-degree murder charge has since been reduced to manslaughter, which is why she now has the option to post bond.

Once she posts the $20,000 bond, Serrano will be required to wear a GPS monitor while she is at the rehab facility.

She will only be allowed to leave for very strict and limited reasons, like meetings with her attorney.

