Suspect wanted for murder in Miami-Dade arrested in central Florida

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WSVN) — A murder suspect wanted in Miami-Dade was arrested in central Florida Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Miami-Dade Police called them Thursday night, saying 31-year-old Saddoni Levirrick Dowtin could be hiding in the area.

Police say Dowtin is connected to a homicide in Miami on July 13th.

An investigation led deputies to a home in Thonotosassa around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Attempts to make contact with Dowtin inside the home were unsuccessful, so SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the property.

Upon realizing the home was surrounded, Dowtin surrendered to the SWAT team following a brief standoff. Officials said he was arrested “peacefully.”

CAPTURED — Murder suspect wanted out of Miami-Dade County arrested by @HCSOSheriff. Best possible outcome in that he surrendered to our SWAT Team peacefully. pic.twitter.com/COWXMg0HPD — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 10, 2018

