Suspect wanted for murder in Miami-Dade arrested in central Florida

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WSVN) — A murder suspect wanted in Miami-Dade was arrested in central Florida Friday morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Miami-Dade Police called them Thursday night, saying 31-year-old Saddoni Levirrick Dowtin could be hiding in the area.
Police say Dowtin is connected to a homicide in Miami on July 13th.
An investigation led deputies to a home in Thonotosassa around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Attempts to make contact with Dowtin inside the home were unsuccessful, so SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the property.
Upon realizing the home was surrounded, Dowtin surrendered to the SWAT team following a brief standoff. Officials said he was arrested “peacefully.”
