Suspect in stabbing outside SW Miami-Dade Youfit arrested

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man a day after, they said, he stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Youfit Health Club in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said they took 24-year-old Carlos Delgado into custody on Friday. His charges include attempted felony murder.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim’s father, Wilfredo Asen, said he felt terrified when he received that phone call on Thursday night.

“You don’t know what to do. You feel helpless as a parent, very helpless,” he said.

According to investigators, the brutal stabbing took place outside of the Youfit located near Coral Way and Southwest 72nd Avenue.

“This feeling in your heart is empty, it’s full of pain, and you just want to get to where he is,” said Asen.

Police said Delgado and the victim, also called Wilfredo Asen, got into a fight inside the gym that spilled out into the parking lot, leading to Delgado stabbing the victim and getting away.

Photos posted to social media show good Samaritans working quickly to help the younger Asen lying on the ground until rescue crews arrived.

The victim’s father and his wife, Lysette Asen, drove from Orlando to be by his side.

“You didn’t know if he had gotten one of his organs punctured,” said Lysette, who is the younger Asen’s stepmother. “You didn’t know where the stab wounds were.”

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The Asens said they are above all thankful that their son is well and his attacker is behind bars.

“Not only are we happy that he can go back out without fear of this person coming back to maybe finish something that he feels he didn’t get to finish,” said Lysette, “but we’re happy that nobody else is going to fall victim to his anger.”

Delgado is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

