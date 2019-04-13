Suspect in Orlando-area murders spotted in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a suspect in a double murder near Orlando who, they said, was spotted in Boynton Beach.

Investigators said 38-year-old Ernst Cherizard shot two women and a child at an apartment complex in Haines City, Friday evening, killing the adult victims and critically injuring the minor.

Officials said the child is on life support but brain-dead.

We are looking for the public's help finding Ernst Cherizard (8/13/1980) who fled in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima Florida tag GZN C82 after shooting three people at Citrus Ridge Apartments. pic.twitter.com/MjgdJ5joEm — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 13, 2019

Cherizard is believed to be driving a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag GZNC82. Police said it passed through a toll in Boynton Beach early Saturday morning.

If you spot this car or Charizard, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

