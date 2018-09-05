Suspect in Oakland Park home robbery appears in bond court

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing from a home in Oakland Park while the family inside slept faced a judge in court.

Nineteen-year-old Louvensky Accime appeared in bond court on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a home along the 200 block of Northeast 43rd Court and getting away with loot on Aug. 30.

Investigators said Accime and an accomplice robbed the house and took a TV, cash and other electronics. Police are still looking for that other subject.

The judge ordered Accime to not have any contact with the alleged victims and to stay away from their home.

The homeowner spoke with 7News about the ordeal and said she and her young children were inside the house at the time. She woke up around 5 a.m. to use the bathroom, and that’s when she came face-to-face with the robbers as they were walking out with her flat-screen.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know how to react,” the victim said. “I didn’t know whether I should scream, follow what he says, react. I didn’t know what to do.”

7News obtained the 911 call that was made shortly after.

Operator: “Is this an apartment or a house?”

Victim: “It’s a house. Please send somebody.”

Operator: “OK, ma’am. Do you know them?”

Victim: “No.”

Investigators were able to find the stolen property through pawn shop records, which then led them to Accime.

“During the interview, he admitted to the crime as well as another incident that happened in Oakland Park,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Brooks.

Although the victim got most of her belongings back, she said she’s still fearful.

“I want justice. I want him to do the time for the crime,” the victim said. “You don’t just walk in to somebody’s home with them sleeping and take things that they worked hard for. You just don’t do that. If the tables were turned and we did this to his mother or in his home, how would they feel?”

Accime remained behind bars Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on who Accime’s accomplice is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

