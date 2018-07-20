Suspect in murder of North Lauderdale food store owner surrenders

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in the shooting death of a food store owner in North Lauderdale has surrendered to authorities, on the same day that thousands of people came together to bid a final farewell to the victim.

Nineteen-year-old Tyrone Fields Jr. was taken into custody on Friday, one day after detectives released surveillance video showing the suspect at Aunt Molly’s Food Store, near Southwest 17th Street and South State Road 7, Tuesday.

Investigators said Fields robbed and shot the store’s owner, 61-one-year-old Ayub Ali, outside of the business. Ali later died at the hospital.

Following the release of surveillance video, detectives received a number of tips. Their investigation led them to a friend of Fields who encouraged the suspect to meet with law enforcement.

Fields turned himself in at the Fort Lauderdale Police Station, just after 12:30 p.m. He faces one count of murder and an armed robbery charge.

