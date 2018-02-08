HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was arrested in connection to robberies at a bank and fast food restaurant in Hollywood that, authorities said, took place the same day.

According to the FBI, 44-year-old Russell Bennett robbed the Chase Bank branch located near Sheridan Street and 56th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, seen wearing sunglasses and a hood, as he approached a teller, pulled out a gun and demanded cash, at around 1:15 p.m.

Later that day, investigators said, Bennett robbed the Subway restaurant at 2850 Stirling Road.

Multiple agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Police, joined forces to locate and arrest Bennett on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.