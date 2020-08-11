Suspect in Fort Lauderdale shooting denied bond as 11-year-old recovers in hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused in the weekend shooting of a woman and an 11-year-old boy in downtown Fort Lauderdale is expected to remain behind bars for the time being.

Meanwhile, the younger victim continues his road to recovery from extensive injuries at Broward Health Medical Center.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Ladson was denied bond when he appeared before Broward District Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon to face two very serious charges, Tuesday morning.

“They are charges for attempted murder in the first degree,” said Cawthon.

Listening intently during the virtual bond hearing was the boy’s mother, Tina Mast. She identified him as Semaj.

“My son is terrified, terrified, because all he wants to know is why him? Why did he get shot?” she said.

Police confirmed Ladson was taken into custody for the shooting that occurred in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening.

Officials said the incident took place in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, at around 6:40 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities two men got into a fight, and things escalated when one the men got a gun from another man and opened fire.

Police said Semaj and a 27-year-old woman were stuck by stray bullets and transported to the hospital.

“My son got caught in the crossfire,” said Mast.

On Monday, Mast spoke to 7News about her son’s injuries.

“It pierced his kidney. It pierced his liver. It’s lodged in his stomach to where they don’t want to even remove it,” Mast said.

Mast said doctors told her the bullet missed Semaj’s spine by an inch and a half.

“He said, ‘Mommy, it hurts,'” she said.

On Sunday, police arrested 60-year-old Stanley Johnson for allegedly giving the gun to Ladson. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery.

Mast said she approved of the judge’s decision to deny bond for Ladson. She also had some a message for Ladson.

“You couldn’t be a man and just fight like a regular grown man would do,” she said. “You had to pull the trigger. You pulled the trigger and you almost killed my son.”

Semaj’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs. To donate, click here.

