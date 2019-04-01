Suspect in Dolphin Mall stabbing makes court appearance

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a stabbing incident at Dolphin Mall has made an appearance in court.

Luis Reynaldo Chavez was arrested for an incident at the mall in Sweetwater, Saturday.

Police said Chavez got into a fight with someone inside a movie theater, which allegedly escalated into a stabbing.

In court Monday, he received a $16,500 bond and house arrest.

