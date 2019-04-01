Suspect in Dolphin Mall multiplex stabbing faces judge

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a stabbing incident at the movie theater in Dolphin Mall appeared in bond court.

Monday, 56-year-old Luis Reynaldo Chavez faced a judge on a list of charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the suspect got into an altercation with another moviegoer inside of an auditorium.

“The victim told the defendant to stop bumping the chair with his foot. The victim said, ‘I never touched your chair,'” said a prosecutor.

It was then that, authorities said, Chavez called the victim a nasty name.

“The two got into some sort of verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation,” said Sweetwater Police Officer Jonathan Arche.

Investigators said Chavez pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other man in the abdomen and arm.

“Police responded very quickly. We were able to take the suspect into custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital,” said Arche.

Rescue crews took the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that someone would do this to another person,” said Arche, “and we take these things very seriously here.”

But police said that’s exactly what Chavez did. However, Arche said moviegoers and shoppers at Dolphin Mall have every reason to feel safe.

“It’s safe to go to the mall and to the movie theater, and we do have officers there all the time,” he said.

Several members of the suspect’s family were in attendance at Monday’s hearing, as his bond was set at $16,500.

Once he is released, Chavez will be fitted with an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest.

