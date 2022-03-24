NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (WSVN) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting took place near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue at around noon, Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area of Broward Blvd. and NW 27th Ave. due to an active and ongoing law enforcement investigation. pic.twitter.com/XlUpeA1Ss0 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 24, 2022

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a man in his 30s was shot in the chest and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspected shooter is in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.