Suspect in custody for armed robbery of Dylan’s Candy Bar in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody who is suspected to be behind the armed robbery of Dylan’s Candy Bar in Miami Beach.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the store located on Lincoln Road and Meridian Avenue.

Jemm Urcil Prospere allegedly held the closing manager at gunpoint and demanded to be led to the vault.

After the victim emptied the safe, he attempted to disarm Prospere, which led the two to fight.

During the altercation a shot was fired but no injuries were reported.

Police found an iPhone left at the scene, which was later identified as Prospere’s.

He was arrested by Miami Beach Police and charged with armed robbery.

According to the arrest warrant, Prospere was a manager at the store in 2018 before he was terminated in June.

Standing before a judge on Wednesday he received no bond and a stay away order from the business.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.