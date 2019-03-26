Suspect in custody after woman killed, 2 officers hurt following crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a suspect in custody after a woman was killed and two officers were hurt in a Miami Beach crash.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the crash in the area of 76th Street and Byron Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

One officer, who was driving a marked police SUV, had to be hospitalized for chest and head injuries.

7News cameras captured 68-year-old Ivonne Reyes’ gray Honda Accord beside the police cruiser with its roof completely missing.

Officials said a blue BMW was stolen earlier that day in the area of 74th Street and Collins Avenue while the owner was inside a store.

Police said another officer was hospitalized after the officer was in a vehicle was rammed by the suspect. That officer was treated and released.

“This all started with a dangerous individual stealing a car and driving recklessly through our cities,” MBPD Chief Dan Oates said. “Our primary focus is to find this person, and we’re doing everything we can to do so. The totality of the pursuit and all the circumstances and all the officers’ actions are part of a larger investigation as to what occurred.”

The officer involved in the crash spotted the vehicle a short time later near 76th Street and Dickens Avenue.

After an attempt to pull over the driver failed, a short pursuit ensued along eastbound 76th Street.

That’s when the officer collided with the gray sedan driven by Reyes, a longtime Miami Beach resident, who is unrelated to the initial investigation.

Rescue crews transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“Our prayers, our sympathy, our condolences go out to the family,” Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said. “It’s a sad day in any community when the criminal actions of an individual result in the loss of life of an innocent bystander and injury to two law enforcement officers. Sadly, that’s what happened late last night near Miami Beach.”

7News spoke with witnesses near the scene of the fatal crash.

“I heard the crash before and then the sirens,” said Roberto Lamelo. “I realized that it was an accident, and I just was trying to take a look out of my balcony. I couldn’t see nothing, but then I heard the police arriving.”

“I was sitting watching TV, and I heard a big noise,” said Joseph Fernandez.

Meanwhile, officers continued to follow the BMW into Surfside where the driver rammed into two marked patrol vehicles and garbage bins near 88th Street and Garland Avenue before taking off.

The stolen vehicle was then found abandoned along the beach walk near 53rd Street.

Tuesday night, police located the suspect and took him into custody near 66th Street and Collins Avenue.

Back at the scene of the fatal crash, investigators directed a tow truck to place the cars back into the position where they believe the collision occurred.

The SUV and Honda were then towed away nine hours after the crash.

Reyes had worked at the Fontainebleau Hotel as a concierge for many years before her death.

The hotel released a statement Tuesday that read, “We are confirming that one of our employees was involved in this horrific accident. Our entire team is devastated by this terrible news and our hearts go out to her family.”

Police said that once the suspect is arrested, he will be charged with auto theft, battery on a law enforcement officer and felony murder.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.