Suspect in custody after two women found dead in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have a suspect in custody after two women were found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Two adult women were found dead upon arrival.

On Wednesday, officials said one suspect was in custody.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this double homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

