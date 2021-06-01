NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a suspect in custody after an employee was stabbed in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police officers responded to the scene at a Publix located at 14641 Biscayne Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

One of the employees said that the victim went to cover him while he was on his lunch break.

“I went to lunch, and he was the one that replaced me,” he said, adding that he was in the break room for only a few minutes when it was clear something happened inside the store.

“I heard that they called all the managers to the back because something was happening, but we didn’t know what was happening,” the employee said.

According to police, the victim was in the back of the store near the meat, dairy and deli area when he got stabbed in the neck several times by a man who was not an employee.

We still don’t know who the man was or what his motives are.

Officers took him into custody and shut down the store for a time, turning a ubiquitous store that’s part of everyone’s daily routine into a crime scene.

“I saw blood everywhere, but I didn’t know what was going on,” the employee said.

“These people are feeling overwhelmed because things are opening back up, but I hope whoever is in there is OK,” said customer Anika Cooke.

“I’m feeling frustrated and sad that my children have to be exposed to any kind of violence, and it seems really unnecessary,” said customer Meg Slater.

It remains unknown if the perpetrator was a customer or someone personally related to the employee and if the weapon used in the stabbing was a knife or something else.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is expected to be OK.

