MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Miramar.

Miramar Police and SWAT team units responded to the scene along Southwest 21st Court and 81st Avenue after receiving calls referencing shots fired in the area at around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.

“I woke up, and I heard three shots,” said a resident. “I walked outside, out on my balcony, and when I walked outside I heard another two shots. You heard one shot, ‘Bow!’ another shot, ‘Bow!’ and every once in a while it would be, ‘Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa!'”

The shots came from Apartment 8119, and police said 25-year-old Shaheem Smith was the one pulling the trigger.

Bullet holes on the window were visible from the parking lot, and a neighbor said rounds were whizzing by.

“He shot two or three times. One of the shots, I heard it graze through the trees, and I heard it pop on the building,” he said.

Police said some of shots were fired at people, including police officers.

Taking no chances, they sent in the SWAT team.

“Obviously, the safety of our community is a top priority, so we responded with all of our officers, SWAT team came out, and [we] put all of our resources out there to be able to apprehend the suspect,” said Miramar Police Public Information Officer Tania Rues.

In the end, Smith turned himself in, but not before said he caused hours of commotion.

Smith has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief. He is now being held at Broward County Jail.

