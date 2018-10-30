Suspect in custody after shooting leaves woman hurt in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Dania Beach that injured a woman.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call of a 50-year-old woman who was shot near a tow yard in the area of Southwest Second Terrace and Phippen Waiters Road, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered overhead where a suspect was seen being taken into custody outside of a pizzeria in the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

