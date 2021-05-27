CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a shooting killed an 18-year-old woman and hospitalized another 18-year-old in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Northwest 95th Avenue and University Drive, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

“I heard a couple of shots,” a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “It was like a ‘Pah, pah, pah, pah.’ Like four or five, maybe six, seven shots.”

Rashawn Hinds, 18, was identified as the suspect on Friday and has been charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder.

According to police, Hinds’ girlfriend was with her cousin in the area to pick up some personal items after she learned he was cheating on her. Witnesses at the home said he grabbed a gun from the nightstand, went outside and shot nine rounds before he ran away.

His girlfriend was hit in the arm, and her cousin was struck in the torso, police said.

The two women, who are both 18, were transported to Broward Health North, where the cousin was pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

The neighbor said he walked half a block from his home to the crime scene to see what was going on.

“I couldn’t figure out actually what it was, but I knew it didn’t sound right,” he said. “I actually saw them place one of the victims on the ground, and they were doing CPR. I guess, maybe, 15 minutes after that, I saw them bring out a female on a gurney, and she was actually screaming, so I knew that she was alive.”

SWAT Team members were seen in the area searching a home where the shooting may have taken place, but they did not find Hinds.

“You’re going to have a lot of officers responding. We don’t take that lightly,” Coral Springs Police Sgt. Francis Capre said.

“I saw maybe about 30 officers with rifles actually went into the house,” the neighbor said. “It felt a little freaky, yes. I’ve never seen that many officers with rifles actually drawn.”

At around 6 p.m., officers moved to the 1600 block of Northwest 81st Avenue as part of their investigation into the shooting. Police announced on social media that a suspect was in custody just after 6:30 p.m.

Those in the area said Hinds was running inside of neighboring houses to try to hide from police.

Residents in the area, like Amy Gordon and her husband, Cameron, said they are relieved police arrested a suspect in the shooting. They said they usually go for an evening walk, and their children play outside at dusk.

“I’m glad they caught him,” Gordon said. “You know, we were kind of staying inside until they seemed to have the situation in control. I came out, and I told my husband, ‘Stay in the house. Don’t let them roller-blade or anything. Something is going down.'”

“I mean, with kids in the house, that’s a little scary to hear,” Cameron said. “We were just about ready to take the dog out for a walk, too, with the kids. I mean, this doesn’t happen in the neighborhood here that often, so yeah, I was concerned about this.”

Those who live inside of the house said there were some casings that police left behind.

“I’m not used to this. Nervous about it all,” Cameron said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

