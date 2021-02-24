Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading police on a brief chase through the streets of Miami-Dade County.

A blue GMC pickup truck reportedly fled from Miami-Dade Police officers in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 95th Street in Miami Shores at around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above Interstate 95 and 103rd Street as an MDPD cruiser could be seen colliding with the pickup truck after the driver attempted to make a U-turn.

The officer who collided with the pickup truck is said to be OK.

Several officers could then be seen surrounding the truck and throwing the suspect down to the ground before taking him into custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have since responded to the scene.

The pickup truck involved in the crash is still on the scene.

It remains unknown what led to the chase.

Drivers should avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

