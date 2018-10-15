Suspect in custody after threats made to 2 Davie schools

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after alarming threats were made to Nova Middle and High School.

Davie Police tweeted out a statement Monday morning, saying that a suspect was taken into custody.

Re the social media threat posted on 10/14 directed at #NovaHighSchool & #NovaMiddleSchool, #DaviePolice detectives have investigated & taken a suspect into custody. There is believed to be no further threat & students are safe to return to campus where officers will be present. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 15, 2018

The threat was made Sunday via social media.

Just one week ago, all Nova schools were placed on lockdown after someone threatened to shoot up one of the campuses.

Police said a caller threatened to shoot up Nova High School. However, after having swept the area, officers determined the threat was not credible.

That call came two days after police responded to a fight at Nova High School, that ended in a stabbing.

