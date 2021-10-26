WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been taken into custody after an incident at an elementary school in West Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took the man into custody just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

BSO established a police perimeter near the area of Southwest 38th Street and 46th Avenue to search for a subject.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that the perimeter set up by deputies was related to an incident at nearby Lake Forest Elementary School.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown has since been lifted.

It remains unclear what happened, what the incident was or if the man taken into custody will face any charges.

