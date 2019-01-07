Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase ends in NW Miami-Dade

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase involving a pickup truck came to a crashing end in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Opa-locka and Miami-Dade Police units were seen chasing a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck along the Palmetto Expressway and Interstate 95, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

The driver eventually made a U-turn after getting off of I-95 and drove the wrong way down the on-ramp before heading westbound on Northwest 95th Street.

Officials said the pickup truck was spotted in Opa-locka where the driver allegedly tried to ram an Opa-locka police cruiser.

7Skyforce HD was following the vehicle as it made erratic moves on surface roads and highways.

The driver was seen flying through an intersection and narrowly missing a car.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed into a railroad crossing sign, and he bailed out.

The suspect was seen fleeing into a warehouse area filled with pallets, near Northwest 35th Avenue and 74th Street.

Officers took him into custody a few minutes later.

7News cameras captured the suspect on a stretcher as he awaited transport to the hospital.

It’s unclear what injuries he sustained.

No other injuries were reported.

The Opa-locka Police will investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.