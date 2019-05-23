Suspect in custody after car stolen with child inside in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected car thief has been taken into custody after a car was stolen with a child inside in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to a call about a possible abduction in the 1800 block of Northwest 58th Avenue just after 12 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities followed a black Infiniti QX60 until it came to a crashing stop outside of a Kia dealership in the area of 59th Avenue and 163rd Street.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen in a police cruiser where the child is being held after being recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The driver allegedly fled from the vehicle and made their way into a nearby Home Depot on foot.

Officials took the suspect into custody, near the garden center of the home improvement store.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.