EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have the man in custody who burglarized a home in El Portal before leading officers on a chase and firing a shot at them.

El Portal Police confirmed the arrest of 54-year-old Daniel Hernandez.

Hernandez is accused of burglarizing a home along Northeast Third Avenue and 87th Street, Friday.

Authorities said he took a generator and some other items and loaded them into his truck.

The homeowner, who was not home, saw the burglary occur through his Ring camera and called police.

When officers responded to the home, the burglar drove away, leading police on a chase.

Authorities said he then fired a shot at them.

The subject eventually got out of the vehicle and took off on foot, eventually evading police.

Late Wednesday night, officers responded to a burglary call along Northeast 90th Street near Miami Avenue.

Police said the burglar took off, but Ring video from outside the home showed a subject who looked like the same offender from last week.

Later in the early morning hours, a person fitting the description of the burglar was seen near Miami Avenue and 89 Street.

“We see a person not on a bike, but pushing a bike with a weedeater in his hand,” said the El Portal Police Chief. “Officer makes contact with him, the guy takes off running. The guy gets combative and in turn, is struck with the ECD, the Taser, in which case he was taken into custody.”

Investigators said he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“At that time, we realize based on the video and based on seeing this person, it’s the same person,” said the police chief.

Police said he had to be treated for injuries he sustained when he fell after being tased. Hernandez has since been released and is now in police questioning.

Police said Hernandez is the suspect in both the incident on Friday and the one on Wednesday.

He will be facing attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft and loitering charges.

