Suspect in custody after brief chase ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after a brief chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a call about shots fired in the area of Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer and was spotted by officers shortly after.

After a brief pursuit, the driver of the vehicle bailed out in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 136th Street.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the suspect could be sitting on the ground with a bandage wrapped around his head.

He was treated on scene by paramedics for a minor head injury.

Several police cruisers could also be seen surrounding the Ford.

