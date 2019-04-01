Suspect in custody after allegedly robbing 2 Miami-Dade banks

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is in federal custody after allegedly robbing two Miami-Dade County banks.

The FBI announced they arrested 25-year-old Davion Eugene Clark in Miami Gardens, Monday.

Clark is accused of robbing a TD Bank in Miami Lakes and a Chase Bank in Miami on March 28.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Friday night.

Investigators said they believe the suspect in custody is the “Stopwatch Bandit.”

Clark faces federal charges, officials said.

However, the Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI will continue their investigation into the bank robberies.

Officials are urging anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

