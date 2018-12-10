Suspect in custody after 1 person found dead in Miami Beach apartment complex

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after one person was found dead overnight in a Miami Beach apartment complex.

Police received a call at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance at the Parkview Plaza Apartments located along the 7300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police located a dead victim who suffered multiple stab wounds.

“When I came there was like 20 police cars. I was like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here?'” said resident Douglas Luque.

Miami Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Antonio Derose, soon after, charging him with first-degree murder.

According to the police report, Derose admitted to having an argument with the victim before going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and stabbing them.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Residents of the building said Derose lived in the apartment with his uncle, who has been on the board of directors for years.

“He told me that he was living with his nephew and that he had health problems and he was taking medication,” Luque said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.