Suspect in connection to teen’s fatal shooting near MIA faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a teenage girl outside of a restaurant near Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 22-year old Mario Pedro Conley-Hernandez knew crucial information about the shooting but never came forward.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, located at 1395 NW 57th Ave., at around 2:45 a.m., Sunday.

Police said 16-year old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot and killed after an argument escalated into gunfire.

Officials said the shooter may have taken off to Cuba.

