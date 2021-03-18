Suspect dead after police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at a Chevron Gas Station along Homestead Avenue and 173rd Street at approximately 1:20 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities said shots were fired at officers and the suspect was killed when officers shot back.

It remains unclear how many officers shot at the suspect.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a blue Range Rover could be seen crashed into the front of the convenience store area of the gas station.

A body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the sidewalk, next to the vehicle.

