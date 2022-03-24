NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (WSVN) — A man has died after a deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting took place near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue just before noon, Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area of Broward Blvd. and NW 27th Ave. due to an active and ongoing law enforcement investigation. pic.twitter.com/XlUpeA1Ss0 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 24, 2022

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, detectives were working a planned operation and were attempting to take a suspect into custody.

Witnesses at the scene told 7News there was some sort of chase at the scene.

The suspect was shot in the chest and according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the man in his 30s was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.

BSO later confirmed the man died at the hospital.

7SkyForce captured several law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials have since responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to the active scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.