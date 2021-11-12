DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed chase led to a massive search Friday afternoon after a shooting suspect fled from police.

Plantation Police and the U.S. Marshals attempted to pull over a wanted suspect from a shooting earlier this week in Plantation.

The suspect driving a white Mazda refused to stop and took off. The chase began down Interstate 95 from Interstate 595.

He exited at Griffin Road, drove on the wrong side of the road and worked his way west into an industrial area near an FPL power plant in Hollywood.

The suspect bailed out and fled near Southwest 30th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Law enforcement from BSO, Plantation, Hollywood, and the U.S. Marshals saturated the area. Nearly two hours later, authorities had located the suspect not far from where he had dumped the car.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.