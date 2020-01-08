Suspect charged with murder in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man faced a judge on Wednesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Damian Jarmar Garvin appeared in bond court on charges of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while under the influence.

According to investigators, the suspect shot and killed David Wayland near Northeast 16th Avenue and 164th Street over the weekend.

Friends of Wayland said he was on his way back from a nearby Walmart when he was shot twice in the head.

He is being held without bond.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive.

