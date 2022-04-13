NEAR JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly couple from Florida fell victim to a disturbing crime in their own home.

Authorities said a man tied them up and held them captive for two days — that’s until the suspect called police on himself.

Authorities made the disturbing discovery after responding to a 911 call, Monday night.

Deputies said the caller told them he tied up two victims for two days inside a home near Jacksonville.

“Very scary and sad and, obviously, alarms go off,” one woman said. “Should we be locking our doors? Should we be concerned?”

Neighbors said they’ve seen the suspect, 46-year-old Aubrey Lumpkin, on the property several times before.

They said the owners are a couple in their 70’s.

“They’re an elderly couple, don’t come out a whole lot,” one woman said.

“Good people, quiet,” said neighbor Lonnie Strickland.

Strickland and his wife, Bobbie Joe, live just next door.

“Their house is that far, so, yeah,” Bobbie Joe said. “They’ve always got their lights and stuff on. They haven’t had them on the last couple days but there’s been vehicles, so we assumed it was the normal.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stayed with the victims the entire time.

He has a history with law enforcement.

In 2018, Lumpkin was listed as the Clay County Sheriff’s Office most wanted.

“They’re elderly. That’s gotta be really traumatic on them,” Bobbie Joe said.

The sheriff’s office said the couple is now in the hospital.

“We’re kind of hoping for some more answers also, just to see what else, hopefully, nothing else is going on,” one neighbor said.

Lumpkin was arrested for the home invasion but also for an outstanding drug warrant.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.