Suspect breaks through wall of Hollywood business, steals hundreds of items

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood business is now out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a suspect broke inside and stole hundreds of devices.

Surveillance video shows the man drilling through the wall of a business in the 2800 block of Sterling Road in Hollywood.

The break-in happened overnight Monday.

Once inside, the thief cut the cord to the surveillance camera and got away with approximately 500 iPads and other devices, valued between $250,000 to $300,000.

“I’m very shocked. I don’t know how this, or who would come up with this or how his happened,” said store owner Steven Friedman. “They literally broke through the concrete wall and literally cleared us out before we called the cops and everyone was here. They literally must have missed them by a couple of minutes.”

The owner is now in the process of adding more security.

However, if you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.