Suspect arrested on Palmetto Expressway following road rage incident

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man following a road rage incident in Miami Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said 41-year-old Juan Jose Vargas was driving on Coral Way behind a woman who had four children in her car. When Vargas became angry, he pulled alongside her car and displayed a firearm to the victim as he verbally threatened her, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The victim called 911 and followed Vargas onto the Palmetto Expressway.

Police intercepted Vargas and the victim in the northbound lanes, and three lanes were shut down causing heavy traffic in the area, as police arrested Vargas.

He now faces five counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.