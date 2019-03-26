Suspect arrested in Oakland Park massage parlor death

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an employee of a massage parlor in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Jacob Fought after he was spotted walking near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Lauderhill, Tuesday.

Police first called Fought a person of interest in the death of 45-year-old Daying Li, an employee at the Bing Bing spa along the 700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Investigators said an employee of the massage parlor arrived at the business and found Li dead, Thursday.

Fought has since been booked on one count of first-degree murder.

