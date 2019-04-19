Suspect arrested in Miami Gardens woman’s fatal shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at her Miami Gardens home.

Twenty-five-year-old Lerio Minnis faces several charges, including second-degree murder with a weapon.

Police said Danette Simmons was shot in her home along the 18800 block of Northwest 17th Court, April 4.

Investigators said the suspect fired into the residence, fatally striking Simmons. She was 63.

Family members said the shooting was likely spurred by a dispute over the family dog.

Officials said Minnis turned himself in on Friday without incident.

