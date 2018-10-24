Sources: suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of UM student

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a person accused of brutally murdering a University of Miami student in his off-campus apartment.

According to 7News sources, police took a suspect into custody at a gas station along U.S. 1 and Southwest 200th Street in Cutler Bay, Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of stabbing 23-year-old architecture student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj at his apartment in the area of 6500 block of Santona Street, on Oct. 7.

Friends of Abualfaraj said he was from Saudi Arabia and had been in his third year of the school’s architecture program.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.