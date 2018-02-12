Suspect arrested in fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting, 2 others at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one of three men in connection to a fatal shooting at a Fort lauderdale gas station.

Forty-year-old Doyan Vassell faced a judge Monday, charged with the murder of 46-year-old Gerald Gibson.

He was denied bond.

Vassell isn’t believed to be the shooter but instead, the person who drove the shooter to he scene.

Surveillance video shows the Saturday afternoon shooting. Three men could be seen getting out of what looks like a black Ford Expedition at the Shell gas station located at 880 W. Sunrise Blvd.

The men, who all appear to be armed, are seen approaching Gibson and talking to him before one of them strikes him in the back of the head. One of the men then opened fire on Gibson, killing him.

Police believe there are two other suspects on the loose and are now looking to the public for help tracking them down.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

