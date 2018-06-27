Suspect arrested in connection with Miami Gardens shooting over Father’s Day weekend

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Miami Gardens over Father’s Day weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Willis Dukes was arrested, Wednesday, and charged with first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of 24-year-old Thristan Hanson.

Miami Gardens Police said Dukes was injured during the shootout along Northwest 181st Street and 41st Court and was taken into custody with a walker after being released from the hospital.

The arrest follows a recent press conference where Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt urged the community to help in putting an end to the rising gun violence.

“Hopefully they understand that we need them as much as they need us,” said Noel-Pratt. “It takes a partnership.”

Noel-Pratt promised to do everything she can to curb the gun violence that has gripped the community.

At least four people have been killed in Miami Gardens since June 16 due to gun violence.

“We want an end to this,” said Noel-Pratt. “We want an end to gun violence that’s going on.”

Meanwhile, detectives are still investigating several shootings, including one that resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Donald Armstrong and 23-year-old Stephen Campbell under the Palmetto Expressway overpass, Saturday.

Police said they’ve stepped up patrols and probation sweeps while they work with agencies.

“We won’t stop,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “We’ve made some arrests. We’re going to make some more.”

Mayor Gilbert closed the city council meeting, Wednesday, with the message that they can’t stop the violence on their own.

“Understand that we will never be the safest possible community if you don’t say something,” said Gilbert.

A public meeting addressing gun violence across Miami-Dade County will be held at 11 a.m. at the Steven P. Clark Center in Miami, June 28.

Several of the shootings remain unsolved. If you have any information on who is behind them, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

