Suspect arrested in connection to fatal NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal Northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run on Sunday night.

Fifty-nine-year-old Michel Vernet appeared in court for the first time Friday, following the deadly crash that killed 51-year-old Fritznel Auguste. Vernet has since been booked in jail.

Police say surveillance footage showed Vernet striking Auguste with a white Toyota RAV4 before fleeing the scene along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 103rd Street.

According to the arrest report, the driver attempted to avoid Auguste by braking but still managed to hit him with the front left side of the vehicle. Vernet then reportedly released his breaks and continued without stopping.

Auguste was later pronounced dead at the Ryder Trauma Center.

Vernet turned himself over on Thursday evening at the Miami-Dade Northside Station. The arrest report stated that he confessed to being the driver that struck Auguste and was scared his insurance was going to increase. Vernet helped police locate the vehicle at 13865 West Dixie Highway, which would later be impounded.

