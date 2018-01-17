Suspect arrested in connection to Doral Police officer shooting

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — An arrest was made in connection to the Doral police officer who was shot outside of his home in Palmetto Bay, Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 22-year-old Kionne Bell was picked up, Thursday morning, for a previous burglary case and will be charged for his alleged participation in the shooting.

Tuesday night, 40-year veteran Lt. Gary King was off duty when he was ambushed by two men and shot in the arm.

Officials said the pair attacked the lieutenant in the driveway of his home and took off with his watch, wallet and gun.

King remains in stable condition at Jackson South Hospital.

Bell is now behind bars and faces multiple charges. His accomplice remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

