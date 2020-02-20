Suspect arrested for toting weapon on ATV near South Dade High, prompting lockdown

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who prompted a precautionary lockdown at South Dade Senior High School after responding to a report of someone armed with a weapon near the campus.

Multiple people reported that a man, who police later revealed to be 22 years old, was seen riding an ATV near the school carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officers responded to the school, located along Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

MDCPS officials said a student submitted a tip they had seen someone with a weapon near the school.

A 7News viewer took a picture of several police cruisers outside of the school.

Update: Lockdown lifted @SDSHS. Exhaustive search produced negative results. Students and staff are safe. The school day has resumed as usual. #SafetyFirstMDCPS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 20, 2020

Inside of the school, students took videos showing officers checking classrooms with their weapons drawn.

A MDPD helicopter hovered above the school and surrounding area, as well.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where parents could be seen making their way onto the school’s campus.

7News cameras captured several concerned parents gathered outside of the school as Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho calmed their fears.

“We were able to deploy resources in and around the school community to ensure the safety and security of our students as they made their way to school,” Miami-Dade Schools Police chief Edwin Lopez said.

Parents outside the school kept in contact with their kids. Some of them were frustrated that this level of panic is now what so often follows such situations.

“At first he didn’t text me, so I was worried and I came,” parent Raquel Gorrostieta said. “but then he text me, and he said he was hiding in the room also.”

Just before 10 a.m., officials said the lockdown had been lifted.

“This is not supposed to be happening. We’re not supposed to be going crazy because our kids are going to school,” parent Tatiana Ambruster said.

Once the lockdown was lifted, the school district allowed parents to go into the school to pick up their kids if they wanted, but they recommended keeping the kids in school.

