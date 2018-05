NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is now behind bars for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting.

North Miami Beach Police arrested 23-year-old Curtis Young.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, Friday.

According to police, Young shot and killed a man during a robbery attempt near Northeast 21st Avenue and 163rd Street on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.