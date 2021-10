WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies seized thousands of grams of drugs and other narcotics Saturday.

They said they stopped 27-year-old Juan Green after seeing him make a drug transaction during a traffic stop near Southwest 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

They also found more illegal drugs at his home.

Green faces several drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.