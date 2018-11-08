Suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have taken a suspect into custody after they said he led them on a chase in Florida City.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where the chase came to a crashing end at the Everglades National Park entrance, just after 1 p.m., Thursday.

Florida City Police said the suspect took off when they tried to pull him over. In the process of fleeing, an officer was nearly struck.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.

