MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist from Canada was able to escape being sexually assaulted by a man in Miami Beach, according to police.

The attack happened in the 2300 block of the beach walk, at around 4:30 a.m., Monday.

Kyandre Johnson, 31, was arrested and appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Police said the entire encounter was captured on surveillance cameras.

Detectives said Johnson started talking to a woman before picking her up, covering her mouth and taking her to the beach where he allegedly threw her on the ground, choked her and tried to rape her.

“Given that this woman, you didn’t know the victim and it was serious allegations, I believe in order to protect the community and the citizens and tourists who walk on the Miami Beach boardwalk, an increased bond is warranted,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “That’s why I’m setting his bond at $100,000 total, plus house arrest.”

Johnson was charged with attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.